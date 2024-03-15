Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

First defeat of the season for Derry City

Derry City suffered a first defeat of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season on Friday night as The Candystrips went down 2-1 in Dublin to Bohemians.

Dayle Rooney and former Derry man James Akintunde had the Dalymount Park side two up before Ramelton man Ronan Boyce pulled one back.

Bohs seen out the night to take just a second win of the campaign.

Derry stay second in the table but are now five points adrift of leaders Shelbourne who beat St Pats at Richmond Park 2-1.

Shamrock Rovers have their first win of the season – at the fifth time of asking – Johnny Kenny’s late goal securing a 1-nil win away to Galway.

Dundalk still await their first win, following the goalless draw with Waterford.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday March 15th

15 March 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man who died in morning crash in Letterkenny named

15 March 2024
post office
News, Top Stories

Conradh na Gaeilge hit out as Post Office refuses to send parcel to Letterkenny

15 March 2024
Measles
News, Top Stories

Fifth case of measles confirmed in Ireland

15 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday March 15th

15 March 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man who died in morning crash in Letterkenny named

15 March 2024
post office
News, Top Stories

Conradh na Gaeilge hit out as Post Office refuses to send parcel to Letterkenny

15 March 2024
Measles
News, Top Stories

Fifth case of measles confirmed in Ireland

15 March 2024
Saolta Cancer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Saolta Cancer Network moving closer to key European accreditation

15 March 2024
hospital beds
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny University Hospital among most overcrowded in Ireland today

15 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube