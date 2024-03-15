First defeat of the season for Derry City

Derry City suffered a first defeat of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season on Friday night as The Candystrips went down 2-1 in Dublin to Bohemians.

Dayle Rooney and former Derry man James Akintunde had the Dalymount Park side two up before Ramelton man Ronan Boyce pulled one back.

Bohs seen out the night to take just a second win of the campaign.

Derry stay second in the table but are now five points adrift of leaders Shelbourne who beat St Pats at Richmond Park 2-1.

Shamrock Rovers have their first win of the season – at the fifth time of asking – Johnny Kenny’s late goal securing a 1-nil win away to Galway.

Dundalk still await their first win, following the goalless draw with Waterford.