Gardaí in Milford are investigating the theft of seven inlamb ewes from the Gortamore area in Downings between 6pm on Saturday the 9 th of March and 11am on Sunday the 10 th of March. The ewes have faded red markings and they are tagged.

If anybody has any relevant information in relation to the theft of these animals, gardai are urging them to make contact with Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060.