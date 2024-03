Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Ramelton Road outside Letterkenny just before 6 o’clock on last Friday morning.

Ciaran Mc Art from The Glebe in Letterkenny, a pedestrian in his 30s lost his life in the tragedy.

During the Community Garda Information Slot on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Sergeant Charlene Anderson issued this appeal for information…….