Cocaine and cash seized in Dungannon

 

Cocaine with an estimated street value of £200,000 has been seized in South Tyrone.

At approximately 2.30 yesterday afternoon, officers from the PSNI’s Organised Crime branch stopped a vehicle travelling on the Omagh Road in Dungannon. A search of the vehicle uncovered the suspected cocaine, and cash in both Euro and Sterling denominations with a combined total value of approximately £50,000.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and also and possession of criminal property.

