Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Corcam Bends works may not start until late 2027

A Lifford Stranorlar Councillor says there must be more focus on the need for improvements to the Corcam Bends on the N15 between Stranorlar and Killygordon.

The 1.5 km stretch to the east of Stranorlar has been identified as sub-standard and in need of realignment.

A public consultation ended in December, with Donegal County Council hoping to move to preliminary design phase within the next few weeks.

However, Cllr Patrick McGowan’s been told at the current rate, it will be the second half of 2027 before the council and TII are ready to to appoint a Contractor and commence construction.

He says that’s not acceptable……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Letterkenny Community Centre 1
News

Business Matters, Ep 187: €1.4m building project at Donegal’s busiest community centre

20 March 2024
gra logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

GRA to ballot members on proposed resolution to roster dispute

20 March 2024
Assisted Dying
News, Top Stories

Report of Assisted Dying Committee to be published today

20 March 2024
Millie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family of Donegal girl who was hospitalised in Spain is ‘overwhelmed’ by support

20 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Letterkenny Community Centre 1
News

Business Matters, Ep 187: €1.4m building project at Donegal’s busiest community centre

20 March 2024
gra logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

GRA to ballot members on proposed resolution to roster dispute

20 March 2024
Assisted Dying
News, Top Stories

Report of Assisted Dying Committee to be published today

20 March 2024
Millie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family of Donegal girl who was hospitalised in Spain is ‘overwhelmed’ by support

20 March 2024
Corcam 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Corcam Bends works may not start until late 2027

20 March 2024
european-commission-building-flags
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle concerned by increased “EU militarisation”

20 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube