Corcam Bends works may not start until late 2027

A Lifford Stranorlar Councillor says there must be more focus on the need for improvements to the Corcam Bends on the N15 between Stranorlar and Killygordon.

The 1.5 km stretch to the east of Stranorlar has been identified as sub-standard and in need of realignment.

A public consultation ended in December, with Donegal County Council hoping to move to preliminary design phase within the next few weeks.

However, Cllr Patrick McGowan’s been told at the current rate, it will be the second half of 2027 before the council and TII are ready to to appoint a Contractor and commence construction.

He says that’s not acceptable……….