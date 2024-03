There’s widespread shock following the announcement this lunchtime that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is stepping down.

Fellow Fine Gael party member, Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh has echoed that sentiment.

Leo Varadkar has indicated his successor will be elected before the party’s Ard Fheis on April 16th.

Deputy McHugh is not contesting the next general election but he says those running in the upcoming local and European elections will hope a new leader is announced quickly: