Families in Donegal are struggling to put food on the table as they grapple with high mortgage rates and extortionate rents.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says for some children schools meals are the only bite of food they will receive all day as families simply can’t make ends meet.

He says the Government must step up.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig says a more joint up approach is needed from Donegal County Council also: