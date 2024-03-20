Family of Donegal girl who was hospitalised in Spain is ‘overwhelmed’ by support

The family of a young girl from Redcastle who became very got sick while on holiday in Benidorm say they are “blown away” by the support they have received from the public.

Millie Wilson, who turns two next month, was hospitalised after becoming very ill, and was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis and sepsis.

To help the family cover the medical costs, a friend has organised a fundraiser on GoFundMe, which has now raised over €14,000 to support the family, who are still in Spain.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Greg Hughes spoke to Millie’s mother Gemma…….