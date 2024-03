The head of the GRA says he’s confident members will back proposals to end the Garda roster dispute.

The National Executive of the Garda Representative Association has accepted a new proposal, and a ballot of members will now take place.

At the height of the dispute, rank and file Gardaí voted no confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

President of the GRA, Brendan O’Connor, says the latest plan should put the issue to bed………….