Leo Varadkar confirms he is stepping down as Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar has confirmed he’s stepping down as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael.

He’s resigning as leader of his party with immediate effect, and will step down as Taoiseach when a successor is appointed.

A new Taoiseach will be elected when the Dáil resumes after the Easter break, Mr Varadkar will continue as an interim Taoiseach until that happens.

At a press conference outside government buildings, Mr Varadkar said one part of leadership is knowing when the time has come to pass on the baton to somebody else, and having the courage to do it.

He said he doesn’t believe he is the right person to lead Fine Gael into the next election……..

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has paid tribute to Leo Varadkar.

He says the Taoiseach is entitled to make this decision, but he will continue to fulfill the programme for Government.

“This is a coalition of three parties, not personalities” he added.

Mr Martin says Leo Varadkar told him of his plans to resign at a pre-Cabinet meeting last night.

Micheál Martin says on a personal level, the pair got on well.