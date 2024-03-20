Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Leo Varadkar confirms he is stepping down as Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar has confirmed he’s stepping down as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael.

He’s resigning as leader of his party with immediate effect, and will step down as Taoiseach when a successor is appointed.

A new Taoiseach will be elected when the Dáil resumes after the Easter break, Mr Varadkar will continue as an interim Taoiseach until that happens.

At a press conference outside government buildings, Mr Varadkar said one part of leadership is knowing when the time has come to pass on the baton to somebody else, and having the courage to do it.

He said he doesn’t believe he is the right person to lead Fine Gael into the next election……..

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has paid tribute to Leo Varadkar.

He says the Taoiseach is entitled to make this decision, but he will continue to fulfill the programme for Government.

“This is a coalition of three parties, not personalities” he added.

Mr Martin says Leo Varadkar told him of his plans to resign at a pre-Cabinet meeting last night.

Micheál Martin says on a personal level, the pair got on well.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

scramblers
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry continue efforts to take illegal scrambler bikes and quads off the streets

20 March 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

114 people have died in IPAS accommodation since their inception, two in Donegal

20 March 2024
joe and leo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh ‘shocked’ as Taoiseach announces he’s stepping down

20 March 2024
bye leo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar confirms he is stepping down as Taoiseach

20 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

scramblers
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry continue efforts to take illegal scrambler bikes and quads off the streets

20 March 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

114 people have died in IPAS accommodation since their inception, two in Donegal

20 March 2024
joe and leo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh ‘shocked’ as Taoiseach announces he’s stepping down

20 March 2024
bye leo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar confirms he is stepping down as Taoiseach

20 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 March 2024
kevin gillespie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Msgr Kevin Gillespie to serve as Diocesan Administrator in Raphoe

20 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube