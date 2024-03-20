Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Msgr Kevin Gillespie to serve as Diocesan Administrator in Raphoe

Monsignor Kevin Gillespie has been named as Diocesan Administrator in Raphoe after Bishop Alan McGuckian took up his new position in Down and Connor yesterday.

He will run the diocese in a caretaker role until a new Bishop is appointed.

A native of Gaoth Dobhair, Monsignor Gillespie is currently the Administrator of St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, having previously served as curate in Fintown and St Eunans. He also worked for a period at the Congregation for Clergy in Rome.

***********************

Election of Diocesan Administrator Diocese of Raphoe

Following the transfer of the Most Reverend Alan McGuckian, SJ, to the Diocese of Down
and Connor, which took effect on 19 th March 2024, the College of Consultors of the Diocese
of Raphoe have elected the V. Rev. Mgr. Kevin Gillespie as Diocesan Administrator. The
Diocesan Administrator has a caretaker role to ensure the basic administration of the
diocese until a new Bishop is appointed. A native of Gaoth Dobhair, Monsignor Gillespie is
currently the Administrator of St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Previously he served as
curate in Baile na Finne and at St. Eunan’s Cathedral before working for a period at the
Congregation for Clergy in Rome.

scramblers
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry continue efforts to take illegal scrambler bikes and quads off the streets

20 March 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

114 people have died in IPAS accommodation since their inception, two in Donegal

20 March 2024
joe and leo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh ‘shocked’ as Taoiseach announces he’s stepping down

20 March 2024
bye leo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar confirms he is stepping down as Taoiseach

20 March 2024
