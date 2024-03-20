Msgr Kevin Gillespie to serve as Diocesan Administrator in Raphoe

Monsignor Kevin Gillespie has been named as Diocesan Administrator in Raphoe after Bishop Alan McGuckian took up his new position in Down and Connor yesterday.

Election of Diocesan Administrator Diocese of Raphoe

Following the transfer of the Most Reverend Alan McGuckian, SJ, to the Diocese of Down

and Connor, which took effect on 19 th March 2024, the College of Consultors of the Diocese

of Raphoe have elected the V. Rev. Mgr. Kevin Gillespie as Diocesan Administrator. The

Diocesan Administrator has a caretaker role to ensure the basic administration of the

diocese until a new Bishop is appointed. A native of Gaoth Dobhair, Monsignor Gillespie is

currently the Administrator of St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Previously he served as

curate in Baile na Finne and at St. Eunan’s Cathedral before working for a period at the

Congregation for Clergy in Rome.