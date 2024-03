Police in Derry are appealing to people to desist from the illegal use of scrambler bikes and quads engaging in criminal and anti social behaviour before someone is seriously injured.

There have been ongoing concerns over the use of such vehicles in the Brandywell and Creggan areas.

As recently as this afternoon, a person was almost struck by a scrambler close to a nursery.

Police say they are working to remove thee machines and apprehend offenders.