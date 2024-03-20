Raphoe Community Playgroup building condemned due to the presence of mica

The Raphoe Community Playgroup has confirmed it is moving to a temporary premises in June because its building has been condemned due to the presence of defective concrete.

For some years, management have been aware of mica in the foundations and rising walls, and it was being regularly monitored, but now an engineer has confirmed the building is becoming unsafe.

Temporary premises are being sourced, and a major fundraising campaign is now being launched to raise money for a replacement building, with a target of €1 million.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Manager Fiona McCrabbe pledged that whatever needs to be done will be done to secure a new premises. However, she said it’s unfair that the playgroup is nor eligible for any government funding, so it is going back to the community that supported the original building…………………

