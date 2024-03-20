Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Raphoe Community Playgroup building condemned due to the presence of mica

The Raphoe Community Playgroup has confirmed it is moving to a temporary premises in June because its building has been condemned due to the presence of defective concrete.

For some years, management have been aware of mica in the foundations and rising walls, and it was being regularly monitored, but now an engineer has confirmed the building is becoming unsafe.

Temporary premises are being sourced, and a major fundraising campaign is now being launched to raise money for a replacement building, with a target of €1 million.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Manager Fiona McCrabbe pledged that whatever needs to be done will be done to secure a new premises. However, she said it’s unfair that the playgroup is nor eligible for any government funding, so it is going back to the community that supported the original building…………………

You can hear the full interview here –

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

scramblers
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry continue efforts to take illegal scrambler bikes and quads off the streets

20 March 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

114 people have died in IPAS accommodation since their inception, two in Donegal

20 March 2024
joe and leo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh ‘shocked’ as Taoiseach announces he’s stepping down

20 March 2024
bye leo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar confirms he is stepping down as Taoiseach

20 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

scramblers
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry continue efforts to take illegal scrambler bikes and quads off the streets

20 March 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

114 people have died in IPAS accommodation since their inception, two in Donegal

20 March 2024
joe and leo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh ‘shocked’ as Taoiseach announces he’s stepping down

20 March 2024
bye leo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar confirms he is stepping down as Taoiseach

20 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 March 2024
kevin gillespie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Msgr Kevin Gillespie to serve as Diocesan Administrator in Raphoe

20 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube