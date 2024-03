Labour says the large number of young people still living with their parents is damaging to all involved.

68 per cent of Irish adults under the age of 36 are living in their family homes because they can’t afford to move out.

Financial experts say it will now take a young person earning 50 thousand euro a year over 15 years to buy an average house.

Labour’s Duncan Smith says it’s a sign of a broken housing sector in this country………….