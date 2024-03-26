Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Erin McConalogue in Ireland squad for Women’s U18 Six Nations

Inishowen’s Erin McConalogue will be part of the Ireland squad that plays in the upcoming Women’s U18 Six Nations Festival in Wales.

The Carndonagh native who turned 17 this month has been training with the Irish development squad in preparation for the competition which starts this Friday.

The festival kicks off with two 35 minute games, Ireland take on Italy at 12noon and then they play Italy at 2pm.

Full list of Matches for Ireland U18s Women’s Team -Six Nations

Fri 29th March
England v Ireland KO 12pm
Ireland V Italy KO 2pm

Tue 2nd April
Wales v Ireland KO12
Ireland V France KO 1pm

Saturday 6th April
Ireland v Wales KO 2.15pm

luh logo
Top Stories, News

Pilot scheme to transfer patients from LUH to Galway to commence

26 March 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Co Derry on foot of extradition warrant for human trafficking offences

26 March 2024
pearsemc
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai applaud Simon Harris for condemning tri-colour on Pearse McAuley's coffin

26 March 2024
433869752_739821998330877_82585906390291696_n
News, Top Stories

No tax, no insurance, no NCT, no car – Donegal Gardaí

26 March 2024
