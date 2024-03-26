Erin McConalogue in Ireland squad for Women’s U18 Six Nations

Inishowen’s Erin McConalogue will be part of the Ireland squad that plays in the upcoming Women’s U18 Six Nations Festival in Wales.

The Carndonagh native who turned 17 this month has been training with the Irish development squad in preparation for the competition which starts this Friday.

The festival kicks off with two 35 minute games, Ireland take on Italy at 12noon and then they play Italy at 2pm.

Full list of Matches for Ireland U18s Women’s Team -Six Nations

Fri 29th March

England v Ireland KO 12pm

Ireland V Italy KO 2pm

Tue 2nd April

Wales v Ireland KO12

Ireland V France KO 1pm

Saturday 6th April

Ireland v Wales KO 2.15pm