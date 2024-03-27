Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Raphoe native and her daughters coinfirmed as victims of yesterday’s fatal crash in Mayo

An investigation’s underway into the fatal crash which claimed the lives of a mother and her two children in Mayo yesterday.

The three who died were 47 year old Una Bowden, 14 year old Ciara Bowden and nine year old Ciara Bowden.

Una Boiwden was a native of Raphoe living in County Galway. Her husband had been working in Arica with the UN.

They died when their car collided with a truck on the N17 near Claremorris.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says Transport Infrastructure Ireland will carry out a review to see what can be learned…………….

 

