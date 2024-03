Barnardos is warning Government that homeless children can’t develop appropriately without a home of their own.

It’s asking the Department of Housing to take immediate action to support more than 4 thousand kids without a home in Ireland.

1 in 5 families in emergency accommodation have been living in unstable conditions for more than 2 years according to the latest figures.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly says those children are not getting the opportunity to live their full lives: