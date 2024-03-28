Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Blaney calls for more gardai and PSNI to tackle border crime in the North West

Donegal Senator and European Election candidate Niall Blaney is calling for an increased Garda and PSNI presence in the North West to combat cross-border crime.

Senator Blaney says the theft of an Audi Q7 in Strabane which was later found at Lough Hill Bog near Ballybofey stripped of its engine, wheels and other parts was a wake-up call that had to be answered.

The Fianna Fail representative says the Donegal border is open, and that’s the way it should be, but it should not be used for criminal purposes.

He’s urging incoming Taoiseach Simon Harris to back up his commitment to law and order with investment in An Garda Siochana, and the deployment of more members to Donegal………………

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

HSE urges public to use all available care options over Easter weekend

28 March 2024
Homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Barnardos warns Government that homeless children can’t develop without own home

28 March 2024
Mica Home 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families need ancillary money up front – Cllr McDermott

28 March 2024
Bus Shelter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Confusion remains surrounding the number of bus shelters built since 2016

28 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

HSE urges public to use all available care options over Easter weekend

28 March 2024
Homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Barnardos warns Government that homeless children can’t develop without own home

28 March 2024
Mica Home 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families need ancillary money up front – Cllr McDermott

28 March 2024
Bus Shelter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Confusion remains surrounding the number of bus shelters built since 2016

28 March 2024
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn pledges to step up campaign for neurology services at LUH

28 March 2024
templemore garda college
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blaney calls for more gardai and PSNI to tackle border crime in the North West

28 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube