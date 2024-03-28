Blaney calls for more gardai and PSNI to tackle border crime in the North West

Donegal Senator and European Election candidate Niall Blaney is calling for an increased Garda and PSNI presence in the North West to combat cross-border crime.

Senator Blaney says the theft of an Audi Q7 in Strabane which was later found at Lough Hill Bog near Ballybofey stripped of its engine, wheels and other parts was a wake-up call that had to be answered.

The Fianna Fail representative says the Donegal border is open, and that’s the way it should be, but it should not be used for criminal purposes.

He’s urging incoming Taoiseach Simon Harris to back up his commitment to law and order with investment in An Garda Siochana, and the deployment of more members to Donegal………………