Derry shoplifter held in custody for string of incidents

A man in Derry who was arrested for shop lifting yesterday was later found to have been wanted in relation to a number of similar incidents.

After stealing from two stores, police made the discovery.

PSNI received a report at 1:50pm yesterday afternoon of a man who had taken a number of high value meat products without paying.

A second store, in the same mall, made a similar report ten minutes later.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft as a result.

After his arrest police discovered the 47 year old was also wanted in relation to a number of offences dating to 2023.

This then saw him being further arrested.

This was on suspicion of burglary, fraud by false representation and three more counts of theft.

He was taken to custody, where he remains in custody at this time.