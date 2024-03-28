MacLochlainn pledges to step up campaign for neurology services at LUH

The Health Minister has said the HSE remains committed to the outreach neurology service provided to Letterkenny University Hospital from Sligo, but made no commitments about providing a dedicated local service in Donegal.

Minister Stephen Donnelly was responding to a Dail question from Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, after the Neurological Alliance of Ireland launxhed a campaign earlier this month calling for improved services at five regional hospitals, including LUH.

The NAI says many people are travelling over 100 kilometres to see their neurologist, and as a response, they launched their ‘patients deserve better’.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the campaign’s been a success, and is pledging to push for a dedicated service in Donegal..………