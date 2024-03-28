Oscar Traynor Preview: Donegal aiming to make first final since the early 90’s

Donegal will take on Waterford in the Oscar Traynor Interleague Cup Semi Final on Sunday afternoon in Athlone.

It has been 41 years since Donegal have won the competition and there is a sense of optimism that this could be the year the wait for silverware comes to an end.

Manager John Francis Doogan insists this is a “massive competition” and doesn’t think people quite understand the magnitude of how important these matches are for football in Donegal.

Doogan spoke to Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore to give us his preview ahead of the big game…

Chris also caught up with captain Mark Forker to get his thoughts on what he describes as a “huge opportunity”.

Lee McMonagle is an integral part of the squad and says the focus is on “doing the job on the pitch on the day” and hopefully getting over the line.

He also spoke to Chris Ashmore after the final training session before departing for Athlone…

Kick-off on Easter Sunday is at 2:30pm.