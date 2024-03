Over €267,000 in funding has been announced to develop and upgrade nine outdoor recreation projects in Donegal.

It’s part of a €4.1 million fund unveiled by the Minister for Rural and Community Development today.

Donegal County Council, the Inishowen Development Partnership and the Donegal Local Development Company will receive a share of the funds for the creation and upgrading of trails across the county.

Minister Heather Humphreys says the projects will be a huge boost to local communities: