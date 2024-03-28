Prayers offered for Donegal woman and her daughters who died in Mayo crash

Prayers have been offered for a Donegal woman and her two daughters killed in a road crash on Tuesday.

47 year old Una Bowden and her daughters, 14 year old Ciara and 9 year old Saoirse, died when the car they were in hit a truck on the N17 in Co. Mayo.

They were remembered at a service in their local parish at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Moycullen last night.

Una’s husband and the girls father – David – was working abroad when the tragedy happened is on his way back to Ireland.

Adrian Devane knew Una and the girls well: