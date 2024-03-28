Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Prayers offered for Donegal woman and her daughters who died in Mayo crash

Prayers have been offered for a Donegal woman and her two daughters killed in a road crash on Tuesday.

47 year old Una Bowden and her daughters, 14 year old Ciara and 9 year old Saoirse, died when the car they were in hit a truck on the N17 in Co. Mayo.

They were remembered at a service in their local parish at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Moycullen last night.

Una’s husband and the girls father – David – was working abroad when the tragedy happened is on his way back to Ireland.

Adrian Devane knew Una and the girls well:

Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Man in 20s dies in road crash in Co Roscommon

28 March 2024
candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Prayers offered for Donegal woman and her daughters who died in Mayo crash

28 March 2024
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

HSE urges public to use all available care options over Easter weekend

28 March 2024
Homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Barnardos warns Government that homeless children can’t develop without own home

28 March 2024
