Searches carried out in connection with €4m cocaine packages found washed up on Donegal beaches last year

Gardai have seized a number of items today as part of an ongoing investigation after packages containing over €4 million worth of cocaine washed up in Donegal last year.

This morning Donegal Gardaí assisted by Louth Gardaí have carried out searches at a number of locations in Dundalk.

Items of potential evidential value to the investigation have been seized, including electronic devices and documents.

Approximately 60kg was found washed up on beaches in Fanad and Dunfanaghy on July 19th 2023.

Gardai say no arrests have been made at this time.