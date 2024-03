Donegal County Council’s Fianna Fail Whip believes the difficult task for Simon Harris as he prepares to take on the role of Taoiseach will be gaining the trust of his own party.

The current Minister for Further and Higher Education was confirmed as the new Fine Gael leader at the weekend. He’s expected to be announced as Taoiseach after the Dail Easter recess.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan expects Minister Harris will work well with the coalition party leaders: