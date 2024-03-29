Devine looking to make impact in Circuit of Ireland

The Circuit of Ireland Rally is on tomorrow. This year’s 93rd event see’s four stages run and will be based in the Dungannon area.

It’s the third round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, and there will be two runs over the four stages.

Seeded first are the 2024 Circuit of Ireland winners and reigning Irish Tarmac Champions, Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in the Volkswagen Polo R5.

Number two seeds Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin lead the championships after wins in Galway and West Cork in their Ford Fiesta Rally2.