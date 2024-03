2012 All-Ireland winner Frank McGlynn is looking forward to an “open game” as Donegal take on Armagh in the Allianz National Football League Division 2 Final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Derry take on Dublin in the Division 1 Final and McGlynn says Derry are hitting their stride at the right time.

The Glenfin man spoke to Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly on The Score last night…

Donegal v Armagh will throw-in at 1:45pm while the top tier decider will start at 4pm. Both games are in Croke Park.