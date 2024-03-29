Take care socialising & traveling this Easter bank holiday weekend – An Garda Síochána

An Garda Síochána are advising citizens to take care whilst socialising and traveling this Easter bank holiday weekend.

They are urging people to drink alcohol responsibly and to not drive whilst under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. They advise to ensure that cars are locked and parked securely in well lit areas, with no valuables being stored in the car.

They caution pedestrians to wear reflective gear, to use a torch whilst walking on roads and to not walk home alone. They suggest letting someone know of your plans for going out and coming home.

They also warn of pickpockets in crowded areas and to take good care of personal property, such as handbags, smartphones, and cash. To protect from threats of theft, keep handbags zipped, don’t carry your wallet in your back pocket, and, keep a close eye on belongings when in bars and restaurants.