Ruaidhri Higgins looks ahead to tomorrow’s clash with Dundalk

Derry City will welcome Dundalk to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium tomorrow evening (Friday) in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

City are currently one of three teams sitting on 12 points behind run-away leaders Shelbourne.

Boss Ruaidhri Higgins was happy with his team’s ability to bounce back from last Friday’s disappointing loss to Galway with a better performance in Dublin against Shels on Monday.

Meanwhile, Dundalk are winless and rock-bottom of the division, having only scored 2 goals in their 7 games.

Kick-off in Derry is at 7:45pm.

Higgins spoke to the press to give his thoughts ahead of tomorrow night’s fixture and started by addressing last week’s defeat…