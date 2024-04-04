Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Ruaidhri Higgins looks ahead to tomorrow’s clash with Dundalk

Ruaidhri Higgins. Photo @derrycityfc

Derry City will welcome Dundalk to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium tomorrow evening (Friday) in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

City are currently one of three teams sitting on 12 points behind run-away leaders Shelbourne.

Boss Ruaidhri Higgins was happy with his team’s ability to bounce back from last Friday’s disappointing loss to Galway with a better performance in Dublin against Shels on Monday.

Meanwhile, Dundalk are winless and rock-bottom of the division, having only scored 2 goals in their 7 games.

Kick-off in Derry is at 7:45pm.

Higgins spoke to the press to give his thoughts ahead of tomorrow night’s fixture and started by addressing last week’s defeat…

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

DCU
News, Audio, Top Stories

Research professor says there are ‘weaknesses’ in United Ireland cost projections

4 April 2024
Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

British authorities lied to Irish government about Michael Leonard killing – Paper Trail

4 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2024
Euthanasia
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting to discuss euthanasia taking place in Letterkenny

4 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

DCU
News, Audio, Top Stories

Research professor says there are ‘weaknesses’ in United Ireland cost projections

4 April 2024
Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

British authorities lied to Irish government about Michael Leonard killing – Paper Trail

4 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2024
Euthanasia
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting to discuss euthanasia taking place in Letterkenny

4 April 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight increase in unemployment rate in March

4 April 2024
storm
News, Top Stories

Storm Kathleen heading for Ireland this weekend

4 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube