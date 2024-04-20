Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
JWRC: Kelly’s rally interest ends early in Croatia

Kelly’s car back in service after retirement on day two in Croatia. Photo: Eamonn Kelly Rallying Facebook

Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly and co-driver Conor Mohan of Monaghan are out of Rally Croatia.

After a difficult first day that saw them getting a puncture, a coil park failure and intercom failure, things went from bad to worse on day two.

Their rally ended on the first stage on Saturday after more problems.

But Kelly is putting things behind them and already looking ahead.

In a post on social media, he said: “Our issues have proven terminal, a big thanks to the team for trying to keep us going! Onwards to Rally Italia Sardegna.”

 

 

 

 

Top Stories

Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

Over 750 motorists caught speeding during National Slow Down Day

20 April 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thousands without water in South Inishowen

20 April 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police attacked Derry after disorder broke out following football match

20 April 2024
Simon Harris
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet with Stardust families today

20 April 2024
Advertisement

