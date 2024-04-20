JWRC: Kelly’s rally interest ends early in Croatia

Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly and co-driver Conor Mohan of Monaghan are out of Rally Croatia.

After a difficult first day that saw them getting a puncture, a coil park failure and intercom failure, things went from bad to worse on day two.

Their rally ended on the first stage on Saturday after more problems.

But Kelly is putting things behind them and already looking ahead.

In a post on social media, he said: “Our issues have proven terminal, a big thanks to the team for trying to keep us going! Onwards to Rally Italia Sardegna.”