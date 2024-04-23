Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigation damage at Donegal graveyards

Gardai have launched investigations into damage at two graveyards in Donegal.

On Friday night last, an information sign erected by the Raymochy Historical Society at Abbey graveyard, Manorcunningham was smashed. It later emerged a headstone had been knocked down also.

Meanwhile, on Friday also, significant damage was caused to headstones at the graveyard at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe. Some headstones were smashed and torn from the ground and urns also damaged. Earlier this year, two pages were ripped from the Bible within the Church. It’s after eight headstones were damaged at the graveyard earlier this year.

Garda Niall Maguire is appealing for information:

