There’s much distress in Raphoe after the vandalism of headstones at St Eunan’s Cathedral graveyard again.

Earlier this year eight headstones were damaged while on Friday, during a similar incident, headstones were again damaged, some smashed and torn from the ground and urns also damaged.

It’s believed the same person is responsible for the vandalism.

The Very Reverend Liz Fitzgerald says she has too been forced to lock the Cathedral: