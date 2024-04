The Minister for the Marine is to receive a letter from European fishing officials regarding the case of 14 year old Muireann Kavanagh from Arranmore Island.

The inshore fishing sector says it’s been banned from fishing pollock due to depleting stocks, while super trawlers remain active in the vicinity.

The Kavanagh family traveled to the European Parliament in Strasbourg this week to fight for their right to fish.

Muireann’s father Neilly says they were listened to: