Big names for DéJá Vu North West in Donegal this Saturday

This year’s DéJá Vu North West hosted by Connacht Motor Club is based out of Sligo. The route runs on Saturday from Sligo to Donagh Kellys The Stables in Frosses and back to Sligo again.

This year’s event has taken on a special meaning for the Connacht Motor Club as all proceeds are going to the bereaved families of Gene Mc Donald and Dáire Maguire who lost their lives at last year’s Sligo Rally in July 2023.

There will be a meet and greet in Donegal Town by the pier then starting from around 2.25pm where everybody can meet the drivers and cars.

The entry list includes names such as M Sports Matthew Wilson, Toyota Gazo WRC Co Driver Aaron Johnston, JWRC Champion William Creighton, Donegal International winner Vincent Bonner in a Opel Manta 400, Group B cars, M3’s and much much more to see on the day. World Rally commentator Becs Williams will also be there.

At Sligo Airport on Sunday, there will be the Déjà vu rally cars, a panorama of competition machines ranging from the Mini Coopers, Saabs and Renault Alpines of the ‘60s and ‘70s; the Ford Escorts, Opel Mantas, and Porsches, of the ’80; the Subarus and Toyotas of the 90s, and the WRC Fords and Subarus right up to the latest R5 and WRC cars.

Add to that a selection of Super and Classic cars and you will have a wonderland of vehicles from many ages, but that’s only the half of it, as these four-wheeled treasures will be joined by multiple high-flyers from all over the land at the Sunday morning Breakfast Fly-in.

There are a limited amount of Souvenir Programmes on sale with a full entry list, times, maps, other parts of the event and great articles available from Tobins in Letterkenny, Kee’s of Laghey and throughout the weekend along the route.