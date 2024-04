Gardai in Donegal say they continue to work in partnership with other agencies to deter crime along the county’s coastline and waterways and to keep rural communities safe.

It’s after Gardai met yesterday with the Killybegs Coast Guard to discuss enhancing Coastal Watch in Donegal.

The multi-agency initiative is aimed at preventing and detecting the illegal importation of drugs, the promotion of vigilance from coastal communities and organisations and agencies operating at sea.