Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Government acting like headless chickens when it comes to immigration – MacSharry

A Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal TD says the government is adopting what he termed a “headless chicken” approach to immigration, particularly in relation to the policy on Ukranian refugees.

Deputy Marc MacSharry told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that successive senior government seem more interested in looking good on the woirld stage than they do in adopting realistic policies.

He said the effort being made in housing refugees is not matched in efforts to deal with domestic housing shortages…….

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

marcmcs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government acting like headless chickens when it comes to immigration – MacSharry

26 April 2024
439756480_758148309831579_8659744948110035459_n
News, Top Stories

Gardai consider enhancement of Coastal Watch in Donegal

26 April 2024
Pearse Committee
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Penny not dropping with Government that DCB scheme is not working’ – Deputy Doherty

26 April 2024
prison
News, Top Stories

Prison officers assaulted more than 100 times in 2023

26 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

marcmcs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government acting like headless chickens when it comes to immigration – MacSharry

26 April 2024
439756480_758148309831579_8659744948110035459_n
News, Top Stories

Gardai consider enhancement of Coastal Watch in Donegal

26 April 2024
Pearse Committee
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Penny not dropping with Government that DCB scheme is not working’ – Deputy Doherty

26 April 2024
prison
News, Top Stories

Prison officers assaulted more than 100 times in 2023

26 April 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardai attacked, fires started and six arrested a site of house earmarked for asylum seekers in Co Wicklow

26 April 2024
Ballyshannon Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Ballyshannon Community Hospital officially opening today

26 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube