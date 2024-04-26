Government acting like headless chickens when it comes to immigration – MacSharry

A Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal TD says the government is adopting what he termed a “headless chicken” approach to immigration, particularly in relation to the policy on Ukranian refugees.

Deputy Marc MacSharry told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that successive senior government seem more interested in looking good on the woirld stage than they do in adopting realistic policies.

He said the effort being made in housing refugees is not matched in efforts to deal with domestic housing shortages…….