Minister hopes premises can be found to facilitate Carndonagh Day Services

While in Ballyshannon for the official opening of the new local Community Hospital today, Junior Minister Mary Butler, who has responsibility for older people, is meeting with campaigners seeking the re-opening of day services in Carndonagh.

The service ceased over Covid, and hasn’t restarted, as the settings are deemed to be inappropriate.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, the minister said a temporary service is available in Glengad, but admitted there are issues with access.

She’s hoping a suitable rental premises can be found in Cardonagh to allow services resume.

Greg asked her if she believes she can give he deputation some good news today ..………….

