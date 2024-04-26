Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

‘Penny not dropping with Government that DCB scheme is not working’ – Deputy Doherty

The Taoiseach has been told that the penny is not dropping with Government that the enhanced defective concrete block grant scheme is not working.

At an Oireachtas Committee meeting this week, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty set out to Simon Harris the stark reality that the defective concrete block crisis is affecting people’s mental health and tearing families apart.

In responding to the Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson, the Taoiseach says he genuinely believed the scheme would offer redress to affected homeowners:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Committee
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Penny not dropping with Government that DCB scheme is not working’ – Deputy Doherty

26 April 2024
prison
News, Top Stories

Prison officers assaulted more than 100 times in 2023

26 April 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardai attacked, fires started and six arrested a site of house earmarked for asylum seekers in Co Wicklow

26 April 2024
Ballyshannon Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Ballyshannon Community Hospital officially opening today

26 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Committee
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Penny not dropping with Government that DCB scheme is not working’ – Deputy Doherty

26 April 2024
prison
News, Top Stories

Prison officers assaulted more than 100 times in 2023

26 April 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardai attacked, fires started and six arrested a site of house earmarked for asylum seekers in Co Wicklow

26 April 2024
Ballyshannon Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Ballyshannon Community Hospital officially opening today

26 April 2024
Sliabh League
News, Audio, Top Stories

International media outlets to showcase Donegal globally

26 April 2024
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Communities Minister urged to do more to support rural towns and villages

26 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube