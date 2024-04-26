‘Penny not dropping with Government that DCB scheme is not working’ – Deputy Doherty

The Taoiseach has been told that the penny is not dropping with Government that the enhanced defective concrete block grant scheme is not working.

At an Oireachtas Committee meeting this week, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty set out to Simon Harris the stark reality that the defective concrete block crisis is affecting people’s mental health and tearing families apart.

In responding to the Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson, the Taoiseach says he genuinely believed the scheme would offer redress to affected homeowners: