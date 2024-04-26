Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Water supply issues today in the vicinity of Letterkenny and Convoy

Uisce Eireann says repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions at Bellanascaddan and surrounding areas between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan.

Works are scheduled to take place until 2:45 this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a power outage may cause supply disruptions to Corradooey, Rooskey, Findrum, Blackrepentance, Convoy and surrounding areas until 4 o’clock this afternoon.

In all cases, Uisce Eireann recommends that people allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.

