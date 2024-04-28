Jim McGuinness “It’s very pleasing to have found a way to win”

Jim McGuinness has led Donegal to the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final after a huge battle with Tyrone at Celtic Park in Derry this afternoon.

Tyrone frustrated Donegal in the first half and found themselves 8-5 up at the interval.

It took a much-improved display from Donegal in the second period to eventually force the game into extra time thanks to a Brendan McCole point deep into injury time.

Tyrone understandably tired in the added period as it was the second time in seven days the Red Hand men had entered extra-time.

It finished 0-18 to 0-16, as points from Jeaic McKelvey, Shane O’Donnell and an insurance strike from Patrick McBrearty sealed the win for Jim McGuinness’ men, as they now progress to play Armagh in 2 weeks time in the Ulster Final.

McGuinness spoke to the press after the game in Derry…