Letterkenny Rovers manager Stephen McConnell was bitterly disappointed with the outcome following their Ulster Junior Cup defeat by Buncrana Hearts in controversial circumstances.

Rovers lost 7-6 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra-time.

McConnell was clearly unhappy with some of the big decisions on the night from the officials on a night of many talking points. He spoke to Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore after the game…