Reaction: Buncrana substitute goalkeeper saves three penalties in Ulster Junior Cup shoot-out

Buncrana Hearts goalkeeper Eoin O’Doherty saved three penalties as they lifted the Ulster Junior Cup for the third season in a row as they defeated Letterkenny Rovers 7-6 in a penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 draw at Diamond Park, Ballyare.

Saturday evening’s final was full of controversy and was a final that few will forget.

O’Doherty was brought on as a substitute by manager Gary Duffy in the closing moments of the second period of extra time, and it was a decision that reaped dividends.

After the final whistle, O’Doherty gave his reaction to Chris Ashmore…