Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Reaction: Buncrana substitute goalkeeper saves three penalties in Ulster Junior Cup shoot-out

Buncrana Hearts goalkeeper Eoin O’Doherty saved three penalties as they lifted the Ulster Junior Cup for the third season in a row as they defeated Letterkenny Rovers 7-6 in a penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 draw at Diamond Park, Ballyare.

Saturday evening’s final was full of controversy and was a final that few will forget.

O’Doherty was brought on as a substitute by manager Gary Duffy in the closing moments of the second period of extra time, and it was a decision that reaped dividends.

After the final whistle, O’Doherty gave his reaction to Chris Ashmore…

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

439695208_759449853034758_9048499103725486348_n
News, Top Stories

Uninsured driver caught speeding with cannabis and amphetamine in system

28 April 2024
fianna fail logo
News, Top Stories

Public support for Fianna Fáil sees lowest point in nearly two years

28 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-28 123652
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach expected to address aggression towards gardaí and politicians at commemoration today

28 April 2024
440145462_833919932112388_1518298710187044387_n
News, Top Stories

Public invited to take part in Virtual Hackathon

28 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

439695208_759449853034758_9048499103725486348_n
News, Top Stories

Uninsured driver caught speeding with cannabis and amphetamine in system

28 April 2024
fianna fail logo
News, Top Stories

Public support for Fianna Fáil sees lowest point in nearly two years

28 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-28 123652
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach expected to address aggression towards gardaí and politicians at commemoration today

28 April 2024
440145462_833919932112388_1518298710187044387_n
News, Top Stories

Public invited to take part in Virtual Hackathon

28 April 2024
rzlt
News, Top Stories

Phase two of consultation of Donegal County Council Draft Residential Zoned Land Tax Annual Map 2025 open until end of May

28 April 2024
city cemetery derry
News, Top Stories

Graves attacked overnight in Derry City Cemetery

27 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube