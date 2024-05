Donegal’s Joint Policing Committee has agreed to write to Comreg seeking a meeting with a representative to outline what is being done to combat the vast number of nuisance and scam calls doing the rounds.

Gardai have repeatedly advised people to never disclose personal details over the phone.

PPN representative James Trearty brought forward the motion. He says he himself has been inundated with nuisance calls.

Mr Trearty says elderly people particularly are left living in fear: