West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has repeated calls for the A5 road project to get over the line as soon as possible.

It’s after the road claimed the lives of two more people last night.

A 19 year old man and a 17 year old girl died in the single vehicle collision involving a blue BMW on the Doogary Road outside Omagh at around 9:50pm last night.

Mr McCrossan fears every day of a delay could cost a life: