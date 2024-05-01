McEvoy picks up March Player of the Month Award

Derry’s Eoin McEvoy has been honoured with the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Month for March.

The Oak Leaf County’s dominant centre back produced fine performances in Derry’s victories against Mayo and Roscommon to help Derry reach their first Allianz League Division One final in 10 years against Dublin in Croke Park.

Derry went on to win the league title with McEvoy scoring 2-2 in decider.

Derry were dumped out of the Ulster championship by Donegal in the opening round but could possibly meet again in the All Ireland series after yesterday’s draw.

If Donegal finish runners up in Ulster they will return to Celtic Park to face Derry in Group 1. Derry have also been drawn with Westmeath and the Connacht champions.