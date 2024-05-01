Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McEvoy picks up March Player of the Month Award

Derry’s Eoin McEvoy has been honoured with the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Month for March.

The Oak Leaf County’s dominant centre back produced fine performances in Derry’s victories against Mayo and Roscommon to help Derry reach their first Allianz League Division One final in 10 years against Dublin in Croke Park.

Derry went on to win the league title with McEvoy scoring 2-2 in decider.

Derry were dumped out of the Ulster championship by Donegal in the opening round but could possibly meet again in the All Ireland series after yesterday’s draw.

If Donegal finish runners up in Ulster they will return to Celtic Park to face Derry in Group 1. Derry have also been drawn with Westmeath and the Connacht champions.

candle
News, Top Stories

Two teens die in A5 crash

1 May 2024
money cash budget euro (3)
News, Top Stories

Child benefit paid to over 18s from today

1 May 2024
Screenshot_20240424_170143_Facebook
News, Top Stories

Another candidate declares intention to contest local elections in Donegal

1 May 2024
court
News, Top Stories

Man due in court over assault of elderly nursing home resident in midlands

1 May 2024
