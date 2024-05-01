Ryan McHugh voted Footballer of the Week

Ryan McHugh has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The Donegal star received 4,289 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Armagh’s Rian O’Neill (2,881) and Louth’s Conor Grimes (1,692).

The Kilcar clubman put in yet another impressive display in the victory over Tyrone at Celtic Park as Donegal booked a place in the Ulster Final.

It’s Donegal’s second time to win the vote after Daire O’Baoill was named Footballer of the Week seven days previous for his performance against Derry.

Jason McGee and Niall O’Donnell were also included in this week’s Team of The Week along with Tyrone’s Niall Morgan and Mattie Donnelly.

