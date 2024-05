An investigation has been launched after sea swimmers on along the Buncrana coast reported abnormalities in the water.

Cllr Jack Murray says discolouration, an oily texture and a funny smell was flagged with him from groups in Ludden Beach and at Ned’s Point.

He says an environment team from the council are investigating and it’s his hope that it is a natural occurrence relating to the warm weather.

Cllr Murray says it’s a shame given the good weather and bank holiday weekend: