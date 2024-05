The EPA is warning faulty septic tanks can be a danger to people and the environment.

The agency carried out 1,189 tank inspections last year, almost 10% of them in Donegal.

The county has an 81% repair rate, just above the national average.

Anyone who has been notified of a problem, and doesn’t attempt to get it fixed, could face a fine of €5,000 and a court appearance.

The EPA’s Noel Byrne says it’s never been easier to get your tank fixed……………

