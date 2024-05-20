Donegal market rents increase by 13.3%

Donegal market rents were higher in the first three months of 2024 than a year previously.

This is according to the latest Rental Report by Daft.ie.

In Donegal, market rents were on average 13.3% higher in the first three months of 2024 than a year previously.

The average listed rent is now €1126, up 74% from the start of the Covid19 pandemic in 2020.

The percentage increase is above the national average of 4.9% but the actual rental figure is substantially lower than the average open-market nationwide cost of rent, which is €1,836 per month.

The increase in rents reflects low availability, with fewer than 60 homes available to rent on May 1st, just over one quarter of the 2015-2019 average.

The full report along with all previous reports are available from www.daft.ie/report