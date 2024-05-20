Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal market rents increase by 13.3%

 

 

Donegal market rents were higher in the first three months of 2024 than a year previously.

This is according to the latest Rental Report by Daft.ie

In Donegal, market rents were on average 13.3% higher in the first three months of 2024 than a year previously.

The average listed rent is now €1126, up 74% from the start of the Covid19 pandemic in 2020.

The percentage increase is above the national average of 4.9% but the actual rental figure is substantially lower than the average open-market nationwide cost of rent, which is €1,836 per month.

The increase in rents reflects low availability, with fewer than 60 homes available to rent on May 1st, just over one quarter of the 2015-2019 average.

The full report along with all previous reports are available from www.daft.ie/report

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

Voters reminded to use their vote in upcoming elections

20 May 2024
skin cancer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children’s Hospice Week highlights plight of families caring for children with palliative needs

20 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-19 132617
News, Top Stories

Donegal market rents increase by 13.3%

20 May 2024
Fisheries College 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lifeguard training and garda vetting must be streamlined – McGuinness

20 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

Voters reminded to use their vote in upcoming elections

20 May 2024
skin cancer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children’s Hospice Week highlights plight of families caring for children with palliative needs

20 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-19 132617
News, Top Stories

Donegal market rents increase by 13.3%

20 May 2024
Fisheries College 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lifeguard training and garda vetting must be streamlined – McGuinness

20 May 2024
cRAIG 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

All accidents need to be reported so safety improvements can be applied for – McClafferty

20 May 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Shore Road reopens in Buncrana after man’s death this morning

19 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube