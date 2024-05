Donegal County Council is being urged to strike a deal with BIM to allow a new pool at the National Fisheries College in Greencastle be used for training lifeguards.

The call’s been made by Cllr Johnny McGuinness, who says it’s also imperative that delays in garda vetting are addressed.

Cllr McGuinness says he believes the council is ready for the 2024 season, but it’s important that the process of recruiting lifeguards is streamlined and improved…………..